Myrtle Beach community lines procession route to honor fallen police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department escorted the body of a fallen officer from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to Myrtle Beach Monday.
Myrtle Beach police PFC Jacob Hancher died Saturday night while responding to a domestic call.
Hancher’s body was taken to Charleston earlier Monday for an autopsy.
The escort traveled along Highway 17 Bypass before turning down Mr. Joe White Avenue to pass the police station. It then traveled up Oak Street, turned left on 21st Avenue and returned to Highway 17 Bypass en route to McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
The Myrtle Beach community lined the procession route to show their respect to the fallen officer.
Many were brought to tears while watching the procession pass through the intersection of Oak Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue.
It was difficult for those with a close attachment to the police, like Glenn Smith.
“I have a sister that’s in law enforcement in Greenville County, so it kind of hit home a little bit here,” Smith said.
Hancher’s passing also hit close to home for Chris Moskovic. His wife used to work for the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
“People she worked for many years up here. They become family to me," Moskovic said. "So that’s the big reason why I’m out here today. To show my support for Jacob’s family.”
