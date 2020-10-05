Police: Man shot, killed while driving in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating the death of a man found shot in his vehicle.
Officers were called to the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and South Kinsley Avenue just before 8 p.m. Monday for a crash which was quickly upgraded to a shooting.
Police say a man who was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives believe the shooting happened on the north side of Broad Rock Boulevard, in the 4100 block of Kinsley Avenue.
The Medical Examiner will determine the victim’s exact cause and manner of death.
According to police, another vehicle was also hit by gunfire while driving through the same intersection. That driver was injured by broken glass.
Anyone with information on the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
