Juvenile shot in Henrico’s east end

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile male is in the hospital after he was shot in Henrico’s east end early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a home on the 4100 block of Charles City Rd.
When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.
Police did not say how old the juvenile is.
No word yet on his condition or if police have any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
