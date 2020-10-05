Henrico police looking for man caught on camera stealing tools from store

Henrico police looking for man caught on camera stealing tools from store
According to police, the suspect left the scene in a white pick-up truck. (Source: Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 5, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 4:52 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage stealing tools from a store in September.

According to police, the theft happened on Sept. 11 at a store in the 8000 block of Brook Road. The photos appear to be inside a Lowes.

The suspect has a tattoo around his left bicep and one on the outside of his right lower leg. He was seen driving away in a white Toyota pickup (Tundra or Tacoma).

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.