Henrico police looking for man caught on camera stealing tools from store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage stealing tools from a store in September.
According to police, the theft happened on Sept. 11 at a store in the 8000 block of Brook Road. The photos appear to be inside a Lowes.
The suspect has a tattoo around his left bicep and one on the outside of his right lower leg. He was seen driving away in a white Toyota pickup (Tundra or Tacoma).
Anyone with information on the suspect should call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.
