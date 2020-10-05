Governor Northam says he’s recovering from COVID-19

Governor Northam says he’s recovering from COVID-19
On his Twitter page, Governor Northam thanks his fellow friends and Virginians for the ‘prayers and kind wishes’ as he and First Lady Pam Northam recover from COVID-19. (Source: Governor Northam Twitter Page)
By Pat Thomas - WDBJ | October 5, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 6:54 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam says he continues to recover from COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Monday, he said, “Over the weekend, I developed some mild cold-like symptoms, but I am feeling good and continue to do the work of the Commonwealth.”

Update on Governor and First Lady Northam | October 5, 2020

Pearl and I are back with another update. Over the weekend, I developed some mild cold-like symptoms, but I am feeling good and continue to do the work of the Commonwealth. First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam and I are grateful to everyone for continuing to take #COVID19 seriously––let's keep it up.

Posted by Governor of Virginia on Monday, October 5, 2020

He says he and First Lady Pamela Northam are “grateful to everyone for continuing to take #COVID19 seriously––let’s keep it up.”

The couple tested positive at the end of September after being notified about a staff member testing positive.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.