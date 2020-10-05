Fourth lawsuit filed against Henrico doctor accused of misreading mammograms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fourth woman is suing a Henrico doctor accused by the Virginia Board of Medicine of misreading multiple mammograms.
In the suit, filed on Monday by Stephanie Grana of law firm Breit Cantor, 91-year-old Urbanna resident Ruby Shackelford is suing Dr. Michael John Bigg and the Alison Breast Center for negligence.
The multi-million dollar suit says she suffered severe and permanent injuries due to multiple misread mammograms and ultrasounds between 2017 and 2019.
The board of medicine temporarily suspended Dr. Bigg’s license after investigating complaints from at least 18 women. A hearing date has not been scheduled.
In a similar lawsuit filed last year, Dr. Bigg denied those claims.
On the Allison Breast Center website, the Bigg family indicates it is waiting to clear Dr. Bigg’s name.
Allison Breast Center posted on its website how patients can get their records and a response to the allegations.
If you would like a copy of your records, please write and mail a request. This request must contain the following:
- Your Full Name (as well as maiden/married names if they may have changed in recent years)
- Date of Birth
- Your Signature
- Address You Would Like Your Records to be Sent To
Please mail your request to Allison Breast CenterCommonwealth Building 7301 Forest Avenue, Suite 110 Richmond, VA 23226.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.