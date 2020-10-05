Forecast: Gorgeous weather this week, Tropical rains possible this weekend.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -October shining with dry and seasonable weather through Friday. Tropical storm remnants POSSIBLE Saturday and Sunday
MONDAY: Partly sunny early then mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows lower 50s, highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Sunny. Lows mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
FIRST ALERT: A yet-to-form tropical storm in the gulf could bring us some heavy weekend rain
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, heavy rain possible in the afternoon from a decaying tropical storm. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Heavy morning rain possible. Need to watch potential impacts from a future tropical system (likely Delta). Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
