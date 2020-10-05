Driver turns himself in following deadly crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say the driver involved in a deadly crash Monday morning has turned himself in.
Around 9 a.m., police say a vehicle carrying three people crashed into a tree and overturned on Kingston Road. One of the passengers in the vehicle was ejected and died on the scene.
The second passenger remained with the vehicle, however, the driver fled the scene on foot.
Police say the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Devontae Woodley, eventually turned himself into police.
Woodly is now charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving and not possessing a valid driver’s license. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail on a $25,000 secured bond.
