Crews battle house fire in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - Crews battled a massive house fire in Blackstone last night, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.
At approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 4, Blackstone Fire Department along with crews from Ft. Pickett, Crewe, Burkeville and Nottoway Rescue responded to the 700 block of Lakeside Drive for the report of a house fire.
After units arrived on the scene, the fire was seen coming through the roof and windows of the home. The home is vacant.
After an hour, crews were able to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
