Chromebook repairs for Chesterfield students in October

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is continuing to assist students with Chromebook support and repairs in the month of October.
- Oct. 5 - 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Monacan High School
- Oct. 6 - 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at L.C. Bird High School
- Oct. 7 - 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Monacan High School
- Oct. 8 - 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at L.C. Bird High School
A parent and/or student will need to provide a student ID number in order to adjust the school division’s inventory records.
An appropriate social distancing protocol will be followed to protect students and staff.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.