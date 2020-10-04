26-year-old killed after tractor-trailer crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - State police say a 26-year-old was killed after a tractor-trailer crash in Henrico.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. on southbound I-295 on the Varina-Enon Bridge at mile-marker 22.
The Virginia Department of Transportation reported that all southbound lanes were closed on the interstate at 10 p.m.
According to the investigation, a 1999 Lincoln Continental, driven by Adam B. Hayes, 26, of Mechanicsville, experienced a mechanical failure, which caused it to lose power and stop in the right lane.
The Lincoln had no lights on and a 2019 Volvo D13 tractor-trailer, driven by Anthony Miranda, 53, of Gastonia, North Carolina, struck it in the rear.
The collision caused the Lincoln to catch fire.
Hayes died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Miranda was uninjured.
Police say no charges were filed.
The incident remains under investigation.
