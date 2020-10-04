Significant hurricane likely to threaten the Gulf Coast this week

Delta likely develops into a hurricane as it approaches the Gulf Coast states later this week

Tropical system expected to threaten Gulf Coast
By Nick Russo | October 4, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 10:39 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a brief lull in the hurricane season the last couple of weeks, tropical trouble is heating up once again.

Tropical Storm Gamma formed near the Yucatan Peninsula and is now drifting through the Gulf of Mexico. Gamma is likely to remain a tropical storm as it meanders across the southwestern Gulf.

The bigger concern is a tropical disturbance currently moving across the Central Caribbean. Forecast model guidance is in good agreement that Tropical Depression 26 develops into Hurricane Delta over the next several days.

Tropical Depression Twenty Six has developed in the Central Caribbean and is expected to strengthen into a category two hurricane as it approaches the Gulf Coast.
Tropical Depression Twenty Six has developed in the Central Caribbean and is expected to strengthen into a category two hurricane as it approaches the Gulf Coast. (Source: WWBT)

In fact, forecast model guidance shows a category two hurricane approaching the Gulf Coast states by the end of the week.

Forecast model guidance shows a hurricane approaching the coast of Louisiana, Alabama, and/or Mississippi by Friday this week with maximum sustained winds up to 100 mph. It’s important to remember there remains a wide range of possible tracks with this future tropical system.

Tropical Depression Twenty Six is expected to track into the Central Gulf of Mexico, but the exact track is still to be determined.
Tropical Depression Twenty Six is expected to track into the Central Gulf of Mexico, but the exact track is still to be determined. (Source: WWBT)

This tropical system may bring impacts to Virginia late next weekend with the potential for heavy rain by Sunday, but this all depends on the eventual track of this system.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates as we get closer!

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.