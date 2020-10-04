Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate at 4.8%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 152,557 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday - a 687 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,276 deaths with 11,259 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,294,394 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Two new outbreaks were reported Monday; the total number is now at 1,062. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 23,909 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,949 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,180 cases, 359 hospitalizations, 98 deaths
- Henrico: 5,593 cases, 449 hospitalizations, 219 deaths
- Richmond: 4,775 cases, 428 hospitalizations, 62 deaths
- Hanover: 1,372 cases, 104 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Petersburg: 779 cases, 74 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 285 cases, 29 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.