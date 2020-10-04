Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to be lit blue in honor of PFC Jacob Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One of Myrtle Beach’s famed attractions will do this part to honor a police officer who was killed in a shooting Saturday night.
The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel said the attraction will be lit blue Sunday night, in honor of PFC Jacob Hancher.
“Officer Jacob Hancher made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty protecting our city. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to his family, as well as the entire MBPD family,” read a statement from the SkyWheel on Facebook.
