More Hanover students are graduating on time, county reports

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County announced that its on-time graduation rate increased to 96%, the second highest rate the locality has seen since 2007.
The class of 2019 graduated with a 95.1% on time completion rate, showing a nearly 1-percent increase in the class of 2020. Hanover’s on-time graduation rate is higher than the state’s average, which is 92.3%.
Nearly two in three Hanover County Public Schools graduates earned an advanced diploma, which is higher than the 51.8% statewide rate.
“Despite COVID-19 upending the final months of the school year, our seniors demonstrated great poise, resilience, and commitment,” said Michael Gill, Hanover County superintendent. “This announcement is a confirmation that we have some of the brightest and most talented students and educators in our classrooms.”
The county graduated more than 1,300 students in 2020, placing the division as the third highest on-time graduation rate among Virginia’s 15 largest school divisions.
