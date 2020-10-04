$4.5 million renovation project unveiled at River City Sportsplex

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County cut the ribbon on Wednesday to an 11-month project that improved the county’s sports complex.
The River City Sportsplex project included a 3,800-square-foot building with restrooms, concession and storage. The building has energy-saving features like no-touch power, water and hand dryers.
The facility now has an additional 500 parking spaces, safety fencing, concrete sidewalks and ADA access to fields and amenities.
“To be certain, the importance of a venue like River City Sportsplex not only puts Chesterfield on a map, but also the region. And the work here bolsters a shared commitment with our neighbors to grow sports tourism as a region," said Christopher Winslow, member of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors. "As other localities along the East Coast and throughout the nation attempt to replicate what we’ve done here, we will continue to invest in and market Chesterfield as ‘the’ sports-tournament destination.”
Renovations were delayed due to COVID-19, and total costs were $4.5 million. The River City Sportsplex holds more than 20 sports tourism events each year with almost 200,000 participants.
