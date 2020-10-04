$4.5 million renovation project unveiled at River City Sportsplex

“To be certain, the importance of a venue like River City Sportsplex not only puts Chesterfield on a map, but also the region. And the work here bolsters a shared commitment with our neighbors to grow sports tourism as a region," said Christopher Winslow, member of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors. "As other localities along the East Coast and throughout the nation attempt to replicate what we’ve done here, we will continue to invest in and market Chesterfield as ‘the’ sports-tournament destination.”