$52.6 million grant awarded to fund treatment, recovery in Virginia’s opioid crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Federal funds granted to Virginia will help the commonwealth fight the opioid epidemic for the next two years.
Virginia received a $52.6 million State Opioid Response grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which will provide funding from Oct. 1, 2020 to September 2022.
Grant money will be distributed to localities with the following goals:
- Provide prevention services to at least 1,000,000 community members
- Improve access to opioid treatment services
- Implement a comprehensive strategy across all Virginia regions for substance abuse recovery
More than $5 million of the grant will fund state agencies:
- $2.3 million to the Virginia Department of Health for naloxone and recovery services
- $1.7 million to the Department of Criminal Justice Services for treatment and recovery services.
- $600,000 to the Virginia Department of Corrections for Medication Assisted Treatment.
- $500,000 to Virginia Commonwealth University for supporting collegiate recovery programs at ten schools in Virginia
“Ensuring individuals have access to substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery resources within their communities is life-saving,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey.
Virginia received $39.5 million in funds in October 2018 to fight the opioid crisis. Those funds resulted in substance use disorder treatment services for more than 4,000 people and recovery support services for over 10,000 people. There have been nearly 5,800 Naloxone kits and eight college recovery programs added statewide.
