Henrico schools win 13 national awards for ‘groundbreaking’ programs

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Programs that teach students how to swim, begin a career in cosmetology, work in construction and more have landed Henrico County Public Schools 13 national awards for innovative programs.
The district was recognized in the 2020 National Association of Counties Achievement Awards, which recognize “groundbreaking” county government programs, a release from the division said.
Here are the 13 winning programs:
- #LifeReady Expo allowed students in October 2019 to meet with employers and conduct interviews. More than 150 employers attended along with nearly 4,000 students, parents and guardians.
- Building the Future, Brick by Brick partners with a local construction firm to give masonry students the opportunity to work on an actual house project.
- Cosmetology Advisory Council helps students build business and cosmetology skills with mentors in the cosmetology field.
- “CTE NOW” is a podcast that promotes careers in technology as it focuses on a range of topics.
- CTE Open House brought Career and Technical Education programs, which are usually reserved for eight grade and above, to fifth grade students. This open house also gave high schoolers the ability to showcase their skills.
- Queens UNITED stands for Unity, Nobility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, Education and Destiny and is based in the Academy at Virginia Randolph. It has now grown to three 20-girl groups at multiple schools. The group aims to cultivate self-awareness, goal-setting and leadership through community service, team-building, college visits and more.
- The Summer Robotics, Engineering and Coding Camp provides rising seventh graders with a chance to explore computer science. The free, two-week program also offers transportation.
- Pool Resources: HCPS' sports medicine program partnered with SwimRVA to develop swimming skills and comfortability in the water.
- Roofing Industry: HCPS partnered with the Virginia Association of Roofing Professionals to teach students how to navigate the roofing industry.
- Who Kept the Dogs In? Students helped build a 8-foot fence for the Henrico K-9 unit, who previously had to travel to Richmond to use their facility.
- What’s Christmas Without Toys? Students from several Henrico high schools took on a 2019 project that created toys for donation to the Henrico Christmas Mother program.
- The Henrico Learner Profile addresses what and how students should learn in the district, which later became the school division’s academic blueprint.
- Assistant Principal Development: HCPS developed a program for training and guiding assistant principals, which are generally not given extensive training at the division level. This program partners with local universities and expert coaching to solve school problems and use data to guide decisions.
Across all departments and agencies, Henrico County earned 25 awards from the National Association of Counties. Henrico have received the most awards out of any Virginia county for the 15th consecutive year and were ranked seventh nationally. The counties finishing ahead of Henrico, such as Los Angeles and Miami-Dade, Florida, have 1-10 million residents, while Henrico County has about 330,000 residents.
