‘Harvest Party’ events celebrating 32nd annual Virginia Wine Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians are celebrating the oldest wine month in the country this month with virtual and socially distant events.
The 32nd annual Virginia Wine Month highlights the state’s 312 wineries and mark as the sixth-largest wine region in the country. In 2015, the industry generated $1.37 billion in the economy, created more than 8,200 jobs and brought over 2.2 million tourists to the area.
“Virginia Wine Month is a time to honor the resilience and pioneering spirit that cultivated our world-class wines,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Winemakers are no strangers to uncertainty, and the wine industry has demonstrated its ability to adapt and thrive despite the challenges created by the ongoing pandemic this year.”
In honor of Virginia Wine Month, the state’s wine board declared Saturday, Oct. 17 as the annual “Harvest Party.” Virginians are encouraged to gather in vineyards, restaurants, open fields or virtual settings. Some wineries will offer “Harvest Party Bundles” that include wine and local goods.
For a full list of events, including several in Central Virginia, click here. There are also how to-guides, seasonal recipes and wine pairing information that can be found here.
More information on Virginia Wine Month can be found at this website.
