Forecast: Rounding out the weekend with more great weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mostly sunny & beautiful for the rest of the weekend. Rain chances are almost nonexistent next week.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy later in the day. A late night rain shower can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (Night Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy early then mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)
TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows lower 50s, highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Sunny. Lows mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.