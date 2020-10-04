Forecast: Rounding out the weekend with more great weather

A slight warm up is ahead in the 7 day forecast.

By Sophia Armata | October 4, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT - Updated October 4 at 5:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mostly sunny & beautiful for the rest of the weekend. Rain chances are almost nonexistent next week.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy later in the day. A late night rain shower can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (Night Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy early then mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows lower 50s, highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Lows mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

