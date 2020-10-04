Chesterfield Fire contains first-floor apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Chesterfield Fire Department brought a structure fire under control on Sunday afternoon in North Chesterfield.
Fire crews began working on the first-floor apartment fire at 2:30 p.m. Crews say the blaze was under control at 2:42 p.m. and did not extend to the units above.
The fire started in a unit on the 4000 block of Lamplighter Drive, near Belmont Road.
Chesterfield Fire says the incident is under investigation at this time.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.