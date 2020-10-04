Chesterfield to address questions on phased hybrid learning during town hall

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Families of students who are starting hybrid learning in Chesterfield County are asked to bring their questions to a Monday town hall.
Cohort 2, which includes all Cohort 1 students and those in prekindergarten to second grade, returns to school buildings on Oct. 12 for two days a week. The first cohort, which included students with special needs and individualized learning plans, started in-person learning on Sept. 29. They attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
The town hall, reserved specifically for Cohort 2-related questions, is Oct. 5 from 6:30-8 p.m. Livestreams will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Questions about Cohort 2′s return can be submitted here: bit.ly/CCPSCohort2TownHall.
