Virginia State Police report fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash along Route 340 Friday afternoon around 12:15 near Island Ford Rd.
Police report a 1999 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Route 340, when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and crossed the centerline.
A 2009 Pontiac G6 traveling south on Route 340, swerved to avoid the oncoming Toyota. The Toyota ended up back in the northbound lane, and then ran off the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Meanwhile, the Pontiac ran off the road and struck an embankment.
The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old male of Grottoes, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Toyota, a 17-year-old male of Grottoes, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Pontiac, a 24-year-old male from Rockingham County, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Charges are pending.
VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash has resulted in one fatality.
The crash remains under investigation.
According to VDOT, a detour has been established to push northbound traffic onto Rt. 649, then on to Rt. 642 and back on to US-340. Southbound traffic will detour onto Rt. 642, then on to Rt. 649 and back onto US-340.
