Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus
In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cam Newton stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File) (Source: AP)
By Hannah Eason | October 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 12:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play on Sunday against the Chiefs, NBC Washington reports.

Citing a source, Adam Schefter of ESPN said the Patriots have been doing “mass testing and re-testing” and so far no spread has been reported to players or staff.

NBC Washington reports the Patriots were scheduled to leave for Kansas City at 1 p.m. Saturday, but Schefter said the trip is on standby as the team awaits test results and guidance from the NFL.

The team said in a statement only that “a Patriots player” tested positive and entered self-quarantine.

“The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority,” the Patriots said in a statement.

