Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play on Sunday against the Chiefs, NBC Washington reports.
Citing a source, Adam Schefter of ESPN said the Patriots have been doing “mass testing and re-testing” and so far no spread has been reported to players or staff.
NBC Washington reports the Patriots were scheduled to leave for Kansas City at 1 p.m. Saturday, but Schefter said the trip is on standby as the team awaits test results and guidance from the NFL.
The team said in a statement only that “a Patriots player” tested positive and entered self-quarantine.
“The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority,” the Patriots said in a statement.
