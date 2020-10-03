Multiple stab wounds leave man in critical condition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an overnight stabbing in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield County police are investigating the stabbing, which occurred on Hull Street Road near the Genito Road intersection. The man was found on scene with multiple stab wounds and lacerations.
Police say they received word of the stabbing around 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 3.
Anyone with additional information call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.
