Minority-owned, gourmet peanut butter company investing $300k in Fairfax operation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Radhika Murari started making peanut butter about eight years ago as a way to make a delicious, preservative free snack. After years of positive feedback, she started selling it at her local farmers market, and then nearby Whole Foods stores.
Now, a $300,000 project in Fairfax will expand the OmMade Peanut Butter company into a job-creating business that will source nearly 10,000 pounds of Virginia peanuts each year.
“There is one simple reason for the success of OmMade Peanut Butter: Virginia peanuts,” said Murari, founder and creater of OmMade Peanut Butter, in a release. “Because of the unmatched flavor of Virginia peanuts, OmMade Peanut Butter is not only the best-tasting peanut butter on the market, it is also extremely healthy.”
The facility will be in one of the target redevelopment areas for Fairfax county and will feature a storefront. The project will create five new jobs.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday, Sept. 30 the project would receive a $25,000 grant from the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Fairfax County will match with local funds.
“Supporting innovative agribusinesses like OmMade Peanut Butter is key to spreading economic growth and opportunity to all parts of the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in a release. “With bold and unique flavors, high-quality natural ingredients, and a commitment to locally-sourced peanuts, the company is a natural fit for Virginia.”
OmMade is a member of the Virginia’s Finest program — which marks Virginia-produced goods with a blue and red VA logo.
