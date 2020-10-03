Meeting to be held on Lee statue replacement at U.S. Capitol

Robert E. Lee Statue at the U.S. Capitol (Source: US Capitol)
By Associated Press | October 3, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 12:34 PM

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginians will have an opportunity to voice their views on who the state should honor after a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is replaced at the U.S. Capitol.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Commission for Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol will meet remotely on Thursday.

The panel will discuss a process for selecting a statue to replace Virginia’s statue of Lee in the Statuary Hall Collection. The panel will also hold at least one public hearing before making a recommendation to the General Assembly.

The panel had voted in July to take down the Lee statue and replace it with a to-be-determined Virginian.

