Hanover Nat’l Night Out to include home decorations, 4 mini parades
Hanover Sheriff's Office is holding its National Night Out event on Oct. 6. (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Eason | October 3, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 4:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Sheriff’s Office is celebrating its annual National Night Out event with the community a little differently this year.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the department will host four mini parades in several Hanover neighborhoods. Residents are encouraged to turn on their lights, decorate their homes and put up signs.

The annual National Night Out encourages neighbors to engage with each other and local law enforcement. In 2019, the Hanover National Night Out was ranked 10th in the nation and 1st in Virginia out of communities of similar size. The event aims to increase crime prevention awareness, and build support and participation in anti-crime programs.

The parades will stay on main roads for safety, and will pass through the following neighborhoods between 5:30-7 p.m.

EAST HANOVER 1

Pebble Creek

Battlefield Green

Cherrydale/ West

Sherrington

Legacy Park

Bishops Park

The Bluffs at Bell Creek

EAST HANOVER 2

Oakley Hill

Mill Trace Apts.

Beaverdam Creek Apts.

The Villas at Rose Hill

Cool Well

Pleasant Grove

Holly Ridge

Atlee Springs

Atlee Lakes

Hanover Heights

Robin Ridge

CENTRAL HANOVER

Rutland

Cool Spring Forest/ West

Kings Charter

Charter Creek Apts.

Charleston Ridge Apts.

Fox Head

Milestone

AshCreek

Forest Lake Hills

WEST HANOVER

Hickory Hill

Providence

Woodside Estates

Country Club Hills

CedarLea Park

Chickahominy Falls

Colonial Estates

