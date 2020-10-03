Hanover Nat’l Night Out to include home decorations, 4 mini parades

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Sheriff’s Office is celebrating its annual National Night Out event with the community a little differently this year.
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the department will host four mini parades in several Hanover neighborhoods. Residents are encouraged to turn on their lights, decorate their homes and put up signs.
The annual National Night Out encourages neighbors to engage with each other and local law enforcement. In 2019, the Hanover National Night Out was ranked 10th in the nation and 1st in Virginia out of communities of similar size. The event aims to increase crime prevention awareness, and build support and participation in anti-crime programs.
The parades will stay on main roads for safety, and will pass through the following neighborhoods between 5:30-7 p.m.
EAST HANOVER 1
Pebble Creek
Battlefield Green
Cherrydale/ West
Sherrington
Legacy Park
Bishops Park
The Bluffs at Bell Creek
EAST HANOVER 2
Oakley Hill
Mill Trace Apts.
Beaverdam Creek Apts.
The Villas at Rose Hill
Cool Well
Pleasant Grove
Holly Ridge
Atlee Springs
Atlee Lakes
Hanover Heights
Robin Ridge
CENTRAL HANOVER
Rutland
Cool Spring Forest/ West
Kings Charter
Charter Creek Apts.
Charleston Ridge Apts.
Fox Head
Milestone
AshCreek
Forest Lake Hills
WEST HANOVER
Hickory Hill
Providence
Woodside Estates
Country Club Hills
CedarLea Park
Chickahominy Falls
Colonial Estates
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.