Forecast: Sunshine and cool temps are the rule this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mostly dry for this weekend with a slight chance of isolated showers east of town on Sunday night.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs near 70.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy later in the day with a few light showers possible late/overnight. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Night Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy early then mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 50s, highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Sunny. Lows mid 40s, highs mid 60s.
