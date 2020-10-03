Forecast: Sunshine and cool temps are the rule this weekend

Could get chilly overnight with lows in the 40s

By Sophia Armata | October 3, 2020 at 5:29 AM EDT - Updated October 3 at 5:29 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mostly dry for this weekend with a slight chance of isolated showers east of town on Sunday night.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy later in the day with a few light showers possible late/overnight. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Night Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy early then mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 50s, highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Lows mid 40s, highs mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.