Want a facial in Virginia? A mask is still required — and estheticians are on the front lines of fighting the policy.

As the Virginia General Assembly moves into the final stretches of a special session that’s lasted for more than six weeks, House and Senate lawmakers will meet to reconcile two different budget plans that, in some cases, propose significantly different funding for legislative priorities including police reform and child care.
Buried amid the amendments, there’s another difference: language in the House version of the spending plan that would require revisions to the state’s Phase Three business guidelines to allow estheticians to temporarily remove a client’s face mask for services.
The slightly unusual mandate can be traced to an unprecedented level of political advocacy by estheticians themselves: workers who specialize in cosmetic skincare. Under Virginia code, estheticians can provide facials, eyelash tinting, waxing and exfoliation, among other services. Master estheticians, a higher level of licensure, can also offer lymphatic drainage, chemical peels and microdermabrasion — a service that involves gently sanding away the outer layer of skin.
Amid a seemingly endless pandemic, they say the governor’s current business guidelines have essentially shut down an entire industry — the 3,625 estheticians and 1,615 master estheticians currently licensed in Virginia — with no clear end in sight.
“The first word that comes to mind is devastating,” said Leigh Anne Puckett, the lead esthetician at two Massage Envy franchises in Henrico. The widespread dissatisfaction has led to months of discussion with state government officials, lobbying, and — in one case — a lawsuit.
“Historically, we haven’t had to engage at this level,” added Jason Seibel, who owns the two Massage Envy franchises where Puckett works. “This is the first time we’ve ever had to go out and essentially engage help so we can more effectively communicate.”
Like many personal care employees, Puckett said she and her colleagues spent months out of work after the government shut down many non-essential businesses in late March. But as the state gradually reopened, they held out hope that Phase Three would allow them to resume their normal services.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.