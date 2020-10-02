Third case of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome reported in Virginia

By Adrianna Hargrove | October 2, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 8:32 AM

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Piedmont Health District confirmed a third case of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome associated with COVID-19 has been reported in Virginia.

According to the health district, the child is showing marked improvement. To protect privacy, no other patient information will be released.

MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May.

MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs.

Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of:

  • Irritability or decreased activity
  • Abdominal pain without another explanation
  • Diarrhea
  • Vomiting
  • Rash
  • Conjunctivitis
  • Lack of appetite
  • Red or cracked lips
  • Red or bumpy tongue
  • Swollen hands and feet

Not all children with MIS-C have the same symptoms.

Call your doctor immediately if your child becomes ill and has a continued fever or any of these symptoms.

