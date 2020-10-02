On the Sidelines- October 2

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Sam Rogers quarterbacked the best four year span in Hanover football history. Eight years after his final game, he returns as the Hawks head coach, looking to lead them to new heights.
Rogers has assumed head coaching duties at Hanover, his first chance to lead a program. Of course, he says it makes it extra special to be coaching at his alma mater. He served as the Hawks' offensive coordinator in 2019 under interim head coach David Butler, who encouraged Rogers to apply for the head job when it opened.
The new head Hawk may only be 25 years old, but he brings a wealth of knowledge thanks to a playing career around some of the best minds in the game. After his high school days, Rogers committed to Virginia Tech as a walk-on and earned a scholarship shortly after arriving in Blacksburg. He would play fullback for the Hokies and learn from legendary coach Frank Beamer, as well as Justin Fuente during his senior season.
Rogers was selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent time on the Los Angeles practice squad, while also getting a shot with the Bills. He was able to pick up some things from Sean McVay, Sean McDermott and Mike Vrabel.
The new Hanover head coach also points out that he’ll be looking to help his players grow both on and off the field. In addition to winning games, he’d like to see his guys win in the classroom and the community as well.
