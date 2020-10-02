Sheriff’s Office: There are 9 active COVID-19 cases at jail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office said there are currently nice active COVID-19 cases at the Richmond City Jail.
Officials said there are currently no inmates hospitalized with the virus.
“In response to these recent test results, we are Cohorting inmates in housing units, especially the units with higher numbers. This is done to reduce the spread with the assistance of controlled movement, limited contact, and increased social distancing. These efforts have proven to be effective,” a release said.
The sheriff’s office said it continues to follow CDC guidelines that include wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing/sanitizing, temperature checks and increased janitorial cleaning.
When new inmates come into the facility, they are quarantined in an area just for new arrivals for a minimum of 14-20 days. Inmates who also test positive, show symptoms or may have been exposed are also quarantined for the same amount of time and housed in a separate area from the general population.
“Inmate vitals are checked a minimum of 4 times in 24 hour period, inmates that may have been exposed are quarantined and locked down, tested and allowed out during the day to use phones and take showers as well as exercise,” the release said.
If an inmate tests positive, officials said they immediately get medical treatment by the medical team at the jail.
