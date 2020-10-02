Richmond honors custodian who has served children for more than 43 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney, alongside public school officials, recognized a man who has spent more than 40 years making children’s lives better by being their custodian. James Green knows almost every corner at Chimborazo Elementary School but had no idea the reception he was going to receive.
“I’m in shock,” said Green. “I didn’t know anything about this, matter of fact, I even helped to set up some of the chairs for this.”
One by one, friends, family and employers approached the podium to share their story of Green’s hard work ethic and lovable personality. Superintendent Jason Kamras said he was honored to be there and only had one request from the custodian.
“Can we make it an even 50 years?” asked Kamras. “That has a much better ring to it, please don’t retire any time soon.”
Green credited his wife, and fellow loved ones for their continued support in his career. They stood by his side when he accepted both a letter and a certificate from the city, thanking him for his work.
“We are truly grateful to have somebody like you serving in our schools,” said Kamras. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, thank you, thank you, we can’t say it enough.”
