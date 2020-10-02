Police continue to search for man wanted in Chesterfield murder

Rudane Graham, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)
By Hannah Smith | October 2, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 4:51 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police continue to search for a man wanted in connection to the 2019 shooting death of a man.

On May 12, 2019, police said a murder happened at the Island Flavas Restaurant along Midlothian Turnpike.

Police found Dwayne Reid shot to death following an altercation with the suspects.

Detectives arrested one man in the case but are still searching for Rudane Lloyd Graham, who is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

