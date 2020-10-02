News to Know for Oct. 2: President Trump has COVID-19; Marcus Alert Bill passes; RPS online class schedules; Fight Flu Campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
A Few showers hold on in the pre-dawn hours Friday, then cool sunshine takes over for the afternoon.
Today will be mostly cloudy to start with some spotty light rain before 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Slow clearing between 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., then mostly sunny into the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in Chesterfield Thursday night.
Police said they found a man who was shot in the head inside a vehicle.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation.
President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.
The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.
Hours before Trump announced he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had traveled with him during the week had tested positive.
Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly have approved a proposal to establish a statewide system that pairs teams of mental health professionals and peer recovery specialists with police officers responding to mental health crises.
The Senate approved the measure by a vote of 24-15 on Thursday.
The House gave the legislation the green light in September with a vote of 57-39. The proposal now needs a signature from Gov. Ralph Northam to become law.
An audio recording of grand jury proceedings that ended with no criminal charges against police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor was slated to be released Friday.
A court in Louisville ruled that the content of the proceedings, typically kept secret, should be made public by noontime.
The developments come a day after the first woman to lead the Louisiana Metro Police Department, Yvette Gentry, was sworn in Thursday as the department’s interim chief.
Former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox has filed paperwork to run for governor in 2021.
Cox joins a small field of Republicans looking to enter the race.
The 63-year-old Cox is a retired high school teacher who’s served in the House of Delegates since 1990.
He filed paperwork Wednesday to create a campaign committee.
Richmond Public Schools have unveiled drafts for potential changes in online school schedules.
The school district received lots of feedback from teachers, principals and families to shorten the length of the day for middle and elementary school students and for flexibility for high school students who have jobs.
RPS wants you to take a look at the drafts and submit feedback here.
Richmond and Henrico leaders are teaming up to launch their “Fight Flu” vaccination campaign.
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will hold a series of free flu vaccination clinics for residents in various communities throughout October and November.
The event will be Friday, Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m. Vaccinations will be given between 4-7 p.m. at Southwood Property Management, at 4602 Southwood Pkwy.
Virginians that are missing funnel cakes, snow cones and other fair favorites are in luck: The State Fair of Virginia is offering Fair Food Weekend as a drive-in event.
Fair Food Weekend will take place Oct. 2-4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Meadow Event Park.
To ensure compliance with capacity guidelines, there are blocks of time for cars to enter. Attendees will park and walk up to vendors to order.
