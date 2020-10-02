LIVE: Richmond’s 2nd Street Festival kicks off virtual musical performances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2nd Street Festival, which celebrates Richmond’s Jackson Ward community, will celebrate virtually this year on the weekend of Oct. 3-4.
The festival, presented by Venture Richmond Events, will feature musical performances, favorite artists from past festivals, cooking demonstrations, virtual tours, neighborhood testimonials, fun family activities and much more.
“The community understood the difficult decision we made to cancel this year’s festival. In creating a virtual event we wanted to not only carry on the 32-year tradition but also provide our community with the opportunity to take a moment to celebrate music and the heart of the Jackson Ward neighborhood,” Sharon Bassard, Booking Manager for Venture Richmond, said.
Featured artists include Legacy Band, Desirée Roots, EU (experience unlimited) and multiple local musicians coming together to reflect on Herbert A. Dabney, III, for the “Remembrance of Debo Dabney.”
Virginia Union University’s gospel choir, who recently performed on ABC’s Good Morning America with Jose Feliciano, will perform a couple of songs as well.
Legacy Band
Don’t miss this new festival performance by one of Richmond’s favorite bands playing top hits with a mix of soul, R&B, funk and jazz. The band was originally formed by guitarist Jose Pomier and vocalist Kaila Valdez.
EU (Experience Unlimited)
A favorite past performance from the 2019 festival headliner. EU is one of the original Washington, DC Go-Go bands, fronted by founding member Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott.
Sports Backers Fitness Warriors and D&G Line Dancing
Let’s get up and move with fun new dance workouts with our friends at Sports Backers and D&G Line Dancing. Learn along with great instructors!
Desirée Roots
Hear Desirée perform some of her new jazz favorites. As a theater and jazz sensation, she has been the opening act for several internationally acclaimed jazz music entertainers throughout her career. Her repertoire includes R&B and gospel.
Remembrance of Debo Dabney
Listen in as local musicians and friends including J. Plunky Branch, Glennroy Bailey, Desirée Roots, and more share their reflections of Herbert A. Dabney, III, a dynamic and animated pianist who passed away earlier this year. Affectionately known as “Debo,” he was a beloved friend of the festival and an all around fan favorite. His repertoire ranged from jazz, gospel, R&B, swing, blues and children’s classics. Debo performed for 31 of the festival’s 32 years.
Virginia Union University Gospel Choir
Sing, clap or hum along with the university’s gospel choir as they perform two new selections. This choir recently performed on ABC’s Good Morning America with Latin musician Jose Feliciano.
Viewers should also have their kitchens ready for cooking demonstrations from Croaker’s Spot and Soul Taco. Culinary demonstrations will be live-streamed online. Sports Backers Fitness Warriors and D & G Line Dancing will be teaching fun new dance workouts.
Families can also enjoy NBC12′s Candice Smith reading a children’s book, a balloon twisting demonstration with festival favorite Eddie Cook with Balloons By Extreme and a special activity by the Children’s Museum of Richmond.
“Gary Flowers of the Historic Jackson Ward Society will highlight community sites in the neighborhood for all to enjoy, and viewers will hear testimonials from longtime residents and business owners of the Jackson Ward neighborhood during the live stream event,” a release said.
The community sites will include the Maggie L. Walker statue and Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church.
From Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, participants can use the hashtag #2Street by posting photos on either Facebook or Instagram of you attending the event. Ten winners will be chosen on Oct. 5 and will qualify for $50-$100 gift cards to spots in the Jackson Ward area.
You can watch this year’s virtual festival on Venture Richmond’s website or on the 2nd Street Festival’s Facebook page. Times to watch include Saturday, Oct. 3, 6-7:15 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4, 5-6:15 p.m.
For more details on events, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.