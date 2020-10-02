Kroger’s holiday ‘Feed the Hungry’ program to kick-off next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting next week, all 110 Kroger stores will kick-off its holiday “Feed The Hungry” program.
The stores will begin collecting non-perishables to be donated to Feeding America food banks.
Food items such as oats, beans, canned vegetables, rice, canned meat, canned fruit, peanut butter and juice can be donated by purchasing the items and putting them in the Feed the Hungry bins, which will be at the front of the stores.
“Kroger’s goal is to make it easy for customers to give back by purchasing as few or as many items as they would like to give the gift of a warm and healthy meal to people in their communities,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Over the years, our customers have demonstrated their generosity and compassion by partnering with us to help those in need and I know this year, when the need is stronger than ever, we can count on our customers to deliver.”
The program runs through Dec. 31.
