Henrico police surprise WWII nurse for 99th birthday

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 2, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 7:19 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police helped a World War II nurse celebrate her 99th birthday in a very special way.

Ms. Will Madden turned 99 years old on Oct. 2 and got a special visit from Henrico officers, who drove by flashing their lights. The officers even sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

Madden has been a volunteer with the Henrico Seniors and Law enforcement Together organization since 2003 and has been a very active member.

She was even a registered nurse serving with the Army Air Corps in WWII.

Madden has four children, eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Happy Birthday, Ms. Will Madden!

