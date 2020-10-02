Henrico police surprise WWII nurse for 99th birthday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police helped a World War II nurse celebrate her 99th birthday in a very special way.
Ms. Will Madden turned 99 years old on Oct. 2 and got a special visit from Henrico officers, who drove by flashing their lights. The officers even sang “Happy Birthday” to her.
Madden has been a volunteer with the Henrico Seniors and Law enforcement Together organization since 2003 and has been a very active member.
She was even a registered nurse serving with the Army Air Corps in WWII.
Madden has four children, eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Happy Birthday, Ms. Will Madden!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.