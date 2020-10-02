Free flu shot clinic to be held in Goochland

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A free flu vaccine clinic will be held in Goochland County on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The event is scheduled to be from 9:30 a.m. to noon while supplies last. The Chickahominy Health District is holding the clinic in partnership with the county.
The clinic will be drive-thru style at Hadensville Fire-Rescue Station 6 located at 4810 Three Chopt Rd, Louisa, VA 23093 in western Goochland.
Anyone 6 months of age or older is eligible for the shot. Individuals are asked to wear short sleeves or loose sleeved clothing. A mask or face covering is also required.
Anyone with questions is asked to call 804-351-6206.
