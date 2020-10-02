Forecast: Friday morning clouds give way to cool sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Few showers hold on in the pre-dawn hours Friday, then cool sunshine takes over for the afternoon.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start with some spotty light rain before 7-8am. Slow clearing between 8-10am, then mostly sunny into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few night showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Night Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible especially early in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Early Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Sunshine. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows lower 50s, highs upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.