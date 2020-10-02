Fifth rabies case in Henrico confirmed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police confirmed the fifth rabies case of 2020 in the county.
On Oct. 1, Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the 3000 block of Silverbush Court in the Brookland District for the report of an aggressive raccoon.
Officers discovered that a resident had been chased by a raccoon as they exited their home to walk to their car.
The resident was able to escape from the animal after it had initially grabbed them by the shoe.
The raccoon was submitted to the State Lab for testing and was tested positive for rabies.
The person involved in the incident has been notified and is consulting with the Health Department.
There were no additional animal or human exposures reported.
Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds everyone to be sure to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and the community.
On Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Henrico County Police Division will provide rabies vaccines for dogs and cats. Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the parking deck.
Those who plan on attending should wear a protective face mask and maintain social distancing due to COVID-19. Each vaccine costs $10.00 and must be paid in cash.
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police NonEmergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.