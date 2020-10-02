FASFA and Parents: What You Need To Know

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The free application for federal student aid or FASFA, as it’s known, is now open for next year.
FAFSA is the one-stop-shop that determines a student’s eligibility for federal financial aid-- including loans, work-study programs, grants and the kind of scholarships you don’t have to pay back.
Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union says it’s never too early to start-- and both parents and students need to be involved together.
Just head over to fafsa.gov with your social security number and date of birth to create your FSA ID.
“Students have their own ID. Parents would have their own ID as well and passwords so there are two separate accounts,” said Dale.
Parents will need information from last year’s tax return.
You’ll also need a list of schools you are considering attending.
And once you create this account-- keep that password and login handy.
You’ll be logging into this site your entire school journey
And make sure when you log on for the first time and fill out all this personal information, it’s not a public computer but from a secure internet connection at home.
