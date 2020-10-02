Deputies searching for missing 88-year-old man

Deputies searching for missing 88-year-old man
Clarence Gee (Source: Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office)
By Hannah Smith | October 2, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 8:22 PM

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 88-year-old man.

Deputies said Clarence Gee walked away from his home in the 4000 block of Bell Road around 7 p.m. on Oct. 2.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored suit, a gold shirt and carrying a suitcase. A witness reported seeing Gee walking east near the intersection of Anderson Highway and Bell Road around 6:40 p.m.

Deputies said it is possible Gee was picked up in a vehicle a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-598-5656.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.