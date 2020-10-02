Deputies searching for missing 88-year-old man

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 88-year-old man.
Deputies said Clarence Gee walked away from his home in the 4000 block of Bell Road around 7 p.m. on Oct. 2.
He was last seen wearing a dark-colored suit, a gold shirt and carrying a suitcase. A witness reported seeing Gee walking east near the intersection of Anderson Highway and Bell Road around 6:40 p.m.
Deputies said it is possible Gee was picked up in a vehicle a short time later.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-598-5656.
