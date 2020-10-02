COVID-19 cases increase by 966 in 24 hours | State’s testing rate under 5% for week straight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 149,687 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday - a 966 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,250 deaths with 11,140 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,246,923 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.5 percent. Making it the sixth consecutive day below 5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Six new outbreaks were reported Friday; the total number is now at 1,056. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 23,557 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,768 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,085 cases, 347 hospitalizations, 96 deaths
- Henrico: 5,516 cases, 442 hospitalizations, 218 deaths
- Richmond: 4,701 cases, 421 hospitalizations, 62 deaths
- Hanover: 1,337 cases, 103 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Petersburg: 757 cases, 74 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 277 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
