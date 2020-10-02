CIAA votes not to hold spring football, delay start of winter sports

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union and Virginia State will have to wait until the fall of 2021 to play a football season, continuing an unprecedented year for college sports all across the country.
The CIAA Board of Directors and the Athletic Directors Association have opted not to hold a football season in the spring, after postponing the fall campaign, the league announced on Friday afternoon. A conference spokesperson also told NBC12 that teams will not hold any non-conference games in the absence of a league season.
In addition, cross country will not hold a spring season and winter sports will be delayed. Men’s and women’s basketball teams will now tip off their campaigns on January 9, with men’s and women’s indoor track and field and women’s bowling still under review in terms of start dates. One fall sport, women’s volleyball, will get the opportunity to play a spring season.
Regularly scheduled spring sports will proceed as normal.
“The leadership within our conference remains committed to ensuring the safety, health, and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Decisions of this magnitude, while never easy, are made with those factors as the primary focus,” said Clyde Doughty, Bowie State VP of Intercollegiate Athletics & Recreation and CIAA ADA President in a statement released on Friday. “These are unprecedented times for all of us and we continue to work collectively to identify the solutions that act in the best interest of our membership.”
Virginia Union’s football team is coming off of a 7-3 season in 2019, while Virginia State finished 8-2. The Trojans held off in Panthers, 27-24, in their most recent match-up to end the 2019 season.
