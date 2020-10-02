CIAA votes not to hold spring football, delay start of winter sports

“The leadership within our conference remains committed to ensuring the safety, health, and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Decisions of this magnitude, while never easy, are made with those factors as the primary focus,” said Clyde Doughty, Bowie State VP of Intercollegiate Athletics & Recreation and CIAA ADA President in a statement released on Friday. “These are unprecedented times for all of us and we continue to work collectively to identify the solutions that act in the best interest of our membership.”