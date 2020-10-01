Woman at center of Henrico Publix investigation will not be charged following claims she tried to run over Black teen

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Publix customer who was accused of nearly running over a teenage employee after workers say she refused to let him bag her groceries because he is Black will not face criminal charges. That decision came down from the magistrate despite the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s belief the customer should have been charged.
The teen’s mom was visibly frustrated following that decision.
“It’s a lot for a 16-year-old to process: ‘I almost get hit by a car because a lady doesn’t want me bagging groceries because I’m Black.’ How do you explain that to a 16-year-old?” she said.
NBC12 was able to obtain surveillance video from what happened in and outside of that Publix. It shows the 83-year-old woman who was at the center of the investigation. As her groceries are about to be bagged, the non-verbal customer communicates to store employees.
“She spoke via sign language, and then of course wrote a note in kind of broken terms,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said.
Workers claim she didn’t want the 16-year-old to bag her groceries because he’s Black. The video shows managers stepping in. The teenager then walks outside to collect shopping carts. Moments later, the same woman gets in her car and is seen on video, inching up very close to the teenager.
“This young man stops because we know from his perspective, he feels that he has a 6th sense presence like someone’s behind me. He turns around. He sees it’s the same woman, who at the very least he knows had pointed at him and didn’t want him touching her stuff,” Taylor added. That’s when he stops walking. “He was going to take a picture of her license tag but then she kind of scoots away from him."
Police investigated and Taylor felt a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving was appropriate. Since that’s a minor traffic violation, the case went to a magistrate who ruled there was no need to charge her.
“Part of me feels like we let this young man down,” Taylor said.
Authorities say when they questioned the woman, she told them she didn’t want the teen to bag her groceries because she didn’t see him use any hand sanitizer. She also told them she never intended to run him over.
The July incident led to protests outside the store the next day. It’s taken more than two months to close the case.
“If the tables were turned and my child wasn’t a Black child, it wouldn’t have been an issue. They would’ve done everything they needed to do. Some type of justice,” the mother said.
She says the teen is now in counseling as a result of this situation.
“Not really wanting to talk, being withdrawn. We had to have the blunt conversation of color. I never taught my kids that you’re different because you’re Black or you’re different because you’re white…Once again this lady is free, can say and do whatever she wants, and it’s no big deal. My child is the one who has to deal with it,” she added.
The teen is still employed at the grocery store. Authorities say managers told them he’s one of their best employees.
Taylor says Henrico’s new police chief wrote a letter to the DMV requesting to have the 83-year-old woman’s license revoked due to questions over whether she’s fit to drive.
