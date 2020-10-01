RPS high school employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools confirms a staff member at Armstrong High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district says the employee was last at the school on Sept. 11.
At the direction of the Richmond City Health Department (RCHD), the district encourages anyone who was at Armstrong High School on the date listed above to monitor their symptoms and reach out to their primary care provider if they have any concerns.
You can also contact RCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at (804) 205-3501.
