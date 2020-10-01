3 Richmond venues finalize plans to safely hold events during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ASM Richmond says it has finalized plans to safely hold events amid the pandemic at its three locations, Altria Theater, Bon Secours Training Center and Dominion Energy Center.
The plan is based on ASM Global’s successful VenueShield program, which is being implemented at more than 300 venues around the world. The plans are done in collaboration with state and local government and health officials.
“The development of this reactivation plan has been a meticulous process over the course of several months and involving countless subject-matter-experts, including government officials, health experts, and industry leaders. It has been critical that we get this right, for the health and safety of our patrons, performers, promoters, staff, and anyone that visits our venues, and for the future of our industry,” said Dolly Vogt, regional general manager of ASM Richmond.
The Bon Secours Training Center has been using the reactivation plan since July, which included a “pod” seating concert where guests had access to a 4- or 6-person pod on the field and complied with strict health and safety guidelines.
“The plan was also utilized during the Richmond Symphony’s recent MasterWorks performances at Dominion Energy Center. A limited live audience was allowed in the theater, with strict social distancing in place and in compliance with state and local guidelines. All patrons had to agree in advance to follow the guidelines, which were delivered via email,” a release said.
Guidelines included that attendees submit to a temperature check and wear masks at all times. Musicians also followed the same guidelines and maintained a distance of 10-feet apart on stage.
“The MasterWorks concert was a great success and represents a model that I believe we can build upon going forward,” said Michèle Walter, managing director of AMS Planning & Research who is serving as interim executive director for the Richmond Symphony. “The patrons were excited to be there and were happy to comply with the guidelines that were put in place, for the health and wellbeing of everyone.”
Additional housekeeping staff was brought in prior to the events and will be on a continuing basis. There has also been extensive signage placed to inform everyone of procedures and maintain social distancing.
You can check out upcoming events at Altria Theater, Dominion Energy Center and Bon Secours Training Center.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.