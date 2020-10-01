3 Richmond venues finalize plans to safely hold events during pandemic

“The development of this reactivation plan has been a meticulous process over the course of several months and involving countless subject-matter-experts, including government officials, health experts, and industry leaders. It has been critical that we get this right, for the health and safety of our patrons, performers, promoters, staff, and anyone that visits our venues, and for the future of our industry,” said Dolly Vogt, regional general manager of ASM Richmond.